Critical Analysis: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) vs. Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and Cloopen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -51.38% -23.07% -18.11% Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VTEX and Cloopen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

VTEX currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 102.22%. Given VTEX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than Cloopen Group.

Volatility and Risk

VTEX has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloopen Group has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VTEX and Cloopen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million 5.37 -$60.51 million ($0.39) -9.26 Cloopen Group $117.65 million 1.00 -$75.43 million ($15.64) -0.05

VTEX has higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloopen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VTEX beats Cloopen Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

