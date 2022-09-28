Critical Comparison: WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WidePoint and NextGen Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $87.34 million 0.19 $340,000.00 ($1.62) -1.17 NextGen Healthcare $596.35 million 1.94 $1.62 million $0.01 1,703.70

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextGen Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint -15.39% 5.47% 2.96% NextGen Healthcare -0.01% 8.20% 5.62%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares WidePoint and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

WidePoint has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WidePoint and NextGen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A NextGen Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67

NextGen Healthcare has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than WidePoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of WidePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats WidePoint on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions. It also provides managed services, such as revenue cycle management services comprising billing and collections, electronic claims submission and denials management, electronic remittance and payment posting, and accounts receivable follow-up; and client and support services. Further, the company offers professional services consisting of training, project management, installation services, and application managed services; and consulting services that include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves accountable care organizations, independent physician associations, managed service organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

