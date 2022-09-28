Critical Contrast: MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Intellia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellia Therapeutics 1 1 15 0 2.82

Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $118.65, suggesting a potential upside of 111.76%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 62.39 -$29.89 million ($0.42) -6.17 Intellia Therapeutics $33.05 million 128.86 -$267.89 million ($5.35) -10.47

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Intellia Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MyMD Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% Intellia Therapeutics -883.17% -40.23% -32.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its ex vivo pipeline includes NTLA-5001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune disorders. In addition, it offers tools comprising of Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to engineer hematopoietic stem cells for the treatment of sickle cell disease; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; Ospedale San Raffaele; and a strategic collaboration with SparingVision SAS to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

