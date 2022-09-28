Critical Contrast: Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safestore and Apartment Investment and Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management $169.84 million 6.46 -$5.91 million $1.58 4.56

Safestore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Investment and Management.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management 126.59% 0.62% 0.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Safestore has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safestore and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Safestore on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

