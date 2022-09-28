Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.