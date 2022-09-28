CropperFinance (CRP) Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges

CropperFinance (CRP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $501,302.28 and approximately $58,765.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

