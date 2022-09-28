Crowny (CRWNY) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Crowny has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.73 or 0.99970650 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057695 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Crowny is a coin. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

