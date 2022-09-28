Crust Network Price Reaches $0.71 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $721,886.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003654 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Crust Network’s official website is crust.network. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.