Crust Shadow Market Cap Achieves $647,631.54 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $647,631.54 and approximately $17,884.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

