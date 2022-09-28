Cryption Network (CNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $143,640.43

Cryption Network (CNT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Cryption Network has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Cryption Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Cryption Network has a total market capitalization of $143,640.43 and $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00198103 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cryption Network Profile

Cryption Network (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,653,230 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryption Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

