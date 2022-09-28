Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $197.00

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00015011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $29,894.29 and approximately $197.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010974 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Coin Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,216 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat
