CRYPTO20 (C20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.82 Million

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00006030 BTC on popular exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $47.82 million and approximately $15.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees.CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

