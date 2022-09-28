CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $103,213.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

