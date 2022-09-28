Crypton Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $200,115.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $200,115.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypton

Crypton launched on August 23rd, 2021. Crypton’s total supply is 6,811,802 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypton’s official website is u.is.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton is a breakthrough decentralized P2P ecosystem with no central server involved in data transmission or storage. Utopia is specifically designed to protect privacy of communication, confidentiality, and security of personal data. It was created for the privacy-conscious public who believe that privacy is paramount. With Utopia, users are able to bypass online censorship and firewalls, meaning that they are free to communicate with whoever they want whenever they want.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

