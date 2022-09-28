Cryptonovae (YAE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $247,957.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068345 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10448348 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae launched on April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonovae’s official website is www.cryptonovae.com. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

