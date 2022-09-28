CryptoZoon (ZOON) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $757,974.00 and approximately $748,923.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004667 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00046153 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.01639995 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035719 BTC.

CryptoZoon is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 980,658,965 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

