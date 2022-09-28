CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.13.
Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,620,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Down 0.8 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
