CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 45,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in CSX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 96,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 528,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

