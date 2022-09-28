CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

