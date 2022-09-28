CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) PT Lowered to €13.00 at Barclays

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Monday. CTP has a 1-year low of 13.83 and a 1-year high of 13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 13.90.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

