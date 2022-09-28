CUDOS (CUDOS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $410,223.00

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $51.26 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004091 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010889 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,736,314,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,454,420,240 coins. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CUDOS Coin Trading
