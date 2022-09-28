Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of CPIX opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
