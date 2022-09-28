CumRocket (CUMMIES) Reaches One Day Volume of $36,649.00

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. CumRocket has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $36,649.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CumRocket has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One CumRocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CumRocket alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004656 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.12 or 0.01630567 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036252 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket (CUMMIES) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,254,771,422 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CumRocket is https://reddit.com/r/CumRocket. CumRocket’s official website is cumrocket.io.

Buying and Selling CumRocket

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CumRocket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CumRocket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CumRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CumRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.