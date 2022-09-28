CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 7.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 5,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 570,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

About CureVac

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 131.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CureVac by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CureVac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 156.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,801 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.