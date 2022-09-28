Curio Governance (CGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $99,226.72 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,553.04 or 1.00013438 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006737 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057529 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002957 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005593 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064312 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079198 BTC.
Curio Governance Profile
Curio Governance is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,109,223 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Governance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.
