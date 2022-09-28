CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.55 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,254.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
