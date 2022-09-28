CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.55 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,254.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

