CyberMiles Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $19,643.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io/en-us.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications.The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions.The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain.”

