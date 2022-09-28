Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $864,514.20 and approximately $7,909.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $32.89 or 0.00168919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone is built to address the privacy problems in the blockchain and aims to provide enhanced economic incentives. Cyclone is a cross-chain, non-custodial, universal privacy-preserving protocol with the decentralized governance. Cyclone applies zkSNARKs to enable transactional privacy for all DeFi components by breaking the on-chain link between depositor and recipient addresses. It uses a smart contract that accepts coins/tokens deposits, which can be withdrawn by a different address. Whenever an asset is withdrawn from Cyclone, there is no way to link the withdrawal to the deposit for absolute privacy.While Cyclone's zkSNARKs part is based on the attested implementation of tornado.cash, it offers unique values in supporting cross-chain and being the universal privacy-preserving layer for almost all DeFi components with the decentralized governance by CYC holders.Cyclone Protocol is governed in a decentralized way. The governance DAO lives on IoTeX blockchain while each anonymity pools live on different blockchains connected to IoTeX blockchain via bridges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.