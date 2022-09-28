D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 7%

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.88. 506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 206,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QBTS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

