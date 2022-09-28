Daddy Doge Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (DADDYDOGE)

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Daddy Doge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Daddy Doge has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Daddy Doge has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Daddy Doge alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004742 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.01630633 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036466 BTC.

About Daddy Doge

Daddy Doge (CRYPTO:DADDYDOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 coins. Daddy Doge’s official website is daddydoge.finance. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daddy Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge is a deflationary DeFi token that takes a 9% tax from each buy and sell. This tax acts to benefit the project as a whole by putting 3% in the liquidity pool for a stable price floor, 3% proportionally reflected back to all holders of a DaddyDoge token and 3% added to a marketing/dev wallet to make sure that the project is able to succeed in the long term. Another large purpose of the tax is to decentivise large token holders from buying and selling quickly and damaging the price.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daddy Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daddy Doge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daddy Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Daddy Doge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Daddy Doge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.