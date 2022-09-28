Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 184,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,346,754 shares.The stock last traded at $12.27 and had previously closed at $12.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 19.9% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,687 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 52.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 319,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.