Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 481 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $21,789.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 342 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $15,820.92.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78.

Natera Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Natera by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Natera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Natera by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

