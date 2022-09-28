DAO1 (DAO1) Price Hits $0.0349 on Exchanges

DAO1 (DAO1) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One DAO1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. DAO1 has a total market capitalization of $27,226.93 and approximately $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAO1 Profile

DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAO1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

