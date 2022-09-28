DAOventures (DVD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $134,605.59

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $134,605.59 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00688754 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015400 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

