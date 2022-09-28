Darden Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $123.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

