Datadog (DDOG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) in the last few weeks:

9/23/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Datadog had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $137.00.

8/5/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $125.00.

8/4/2022 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,782.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Datadog Inc alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,913 shares of company stock worth $10,784,616 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,271 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.