Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.83.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $365,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $368,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,616. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,782.78 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

