DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

