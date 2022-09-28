DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.
CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
