DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

