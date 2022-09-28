David Mark Elias Brant Sells 11,188 Shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Stock

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) CFO David Mark Elias Brant sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $28,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,400.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Mark Elias Brant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, David Mark Elias Brant sold 5,454 shares of Airspan Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $17,398.26.

Airspan Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Airspan Networks stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $181.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Airspan Networks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airspan Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

