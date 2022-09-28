DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $152.43 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

