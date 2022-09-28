DecentBet Trading Down 57.6% This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $14,823.76 and $18.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.73 or 0.99970650 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057695 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079668 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

