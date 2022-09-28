DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.0637

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $3.62 million and $293.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000378 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

