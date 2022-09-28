Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches Market Cap of $111.15 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $111.15 million and approximately $478,378.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Deeper Network was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 9,725,000,000 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/DeeperNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Deeper Network’s official website is www.deeper.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

