DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $1,279.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,395,294 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEPSPACE is deepspace.game. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

