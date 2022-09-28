DeFiChain (DFI) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $659.94 million and $4.36 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 906,104,409 coins and its circulating supply is 593,273,387 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

