DefiCliq (CLIQ) Hits One Day Volume of $34,526.00

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. DefiCliq has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DefiCliq has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DefiCliq coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DefiCliq

DefiCliq’s genesis date was November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. DefiCliq’s official message board is deficliq.medium.com. DefiCliq’s official website is www.deficliq.com.

DefiCliq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

