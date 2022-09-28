DeGate Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,521.00 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $15,521.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,394,507 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

