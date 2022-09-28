Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCTH. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 62,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

