Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.67.

DROOF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

